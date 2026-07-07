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Enzo Fernandez’s historic header seals Argentina comeback and 3,000th World Cup goal

The 25-year-old writes his name in World Cup history

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Enzo Fernandez will get double the joy from his winner against Egypt
Enzo Fernandez will get double the joy from his winner against Egypt
AFP-JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

Dubai: Enzo Fernandez etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after scoring the tournament’s 3,000th goal in one of the greatest knockout matches the competition has ever witnessed, as Argentina produced a sensational late comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

The reigning world champions looked to be heading for a stunning exit in Atlanta after Egypt raced into a deserved two-goal lead. Goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico had the Pharaohs dreaming of the biggest victory in their footballing history, while Lionel Messi’s missed first-half penalty only added to Argentina’s growing frustration

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Argentina appeared out of ideas. But champions have a habit of producing moments when they matter most.

Cristian Romero sparked the fightback in the 79th minute, rising highest to head home and breathe life back into Lionel Scaloni’s side. Four minutes later, Messi made amends for his earlier penalty miss by calmly firing Argentina level, sending the thousands of Albiceleste supporters inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium into delirium.

Deep into stoppage time, Lautaro Martínez found Fernandez who timed his run to perfection before powering a header beyond Mostafa Shobeir to complete an extraordinary turnaround and send Argentina into the last eight.

The goal carried even greater significance than simply winning one of the most dramatic World Cup matches in recent memory. Fernandez’s header was officially recognised as the 3,000th goal scored in FIFA World Cup history, ensuring the Chelsea midfielder’s name will forever be linked with one of football’s greatest milestones.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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Lionel MessiFIFA World CupArgentina national football team

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