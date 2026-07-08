'We didn’t want to go home’: Lionel Messi reveals why he broke down after Argentina’s 3-2 win over Egypt

Messi revealed that he was 'frustrated' after missing the penalty
Lionel Messi has experienced almost every emotion football can offer. triumph, heartbreak, pressure and redemption, but even the Argentina captain struggled to hold back tears after one of the most dramatic nights of his international career.
The 39-year-old broke down at full-time after Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 in the World Cup last 16, admitting the emotional moment was a combination of relief, happiness and the weight of a match that had pushed the defending champions to the brink of elimination.
Argentina looked destined for a shock exit after falling 2-0 behind, but they fought back. Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute before Messi levelled the score four minutes later. Enzo Fernandez then completed the turnaround deep into stoppage time, sending Argentina into the quarter-finals.
For Messi, the victory was particularly emotional because the match had appeared to be slipping away after he missed a first-half penalty.
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied the Argentina captain from the spot, leaving the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner frustrated as his side struggled against the African nation’s determined performance.
Speaking after the match, as quoted by The Sun, Messi admitted the missed penalty stayed on his mind.
“I was really frustrated with everything that happened in the match today, especially after missing that penalty.” If I had scored, it would have changed the dynamic of the game. We were actually playing well, despite the goal we conceded.”
The penalty miss added another unwanted statistic to Messi’s remarkable career. It marked his second missed World Cup penalty, making him the first player to fail to convert two spot kicks at the tournament.
But the Argentina captain eventually had his defining moment. After Romero’s goal gave his team hope, Messi stepped up to score the equaliser and ignite the comeback.
Despite celebrating another milestone, his 21st World Cup goal and eighth of the tournament, Messi credited the team’s character rather than his own contribution for keeping Argentina alive.
The veteran forward said the tears at the final whistle represented everything Argentina had endured during the match.
“I think it was a release, a relief for everyone. It was an ugly moment at 2-0,” Messi told reporters.
The comeback also carried extra significance for Messi, who acknowledged that every knockout match could potentially be his final World Cup appearance.
“It was a moment of pure happiness and relief; we wanted to stay in the tournament. We didn't want today to be the end, we didn't want to go home.”
Messi highlighted Romero’s goal as the turning point that changed Argentina’s belief. “Today was yet another display of character, coming back from a goal down isn't easy. That was a really tough blow for everyone.” “Fortunately, we managed to get that goal. That was the moment, I think, when everyone inside felt it and believed it was possible, that we were going to do it.”
Argentina’s captain admitted overturning a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match was a huge challenge.
“Turning a match around like that. coming back from 2-0 down – it wasn't easy, especially given how this World Cup is playing out and the fact that no one is just rolling over.”We were lucky enough to equalise and then win it in 90 minutes. We went all the way, it was just incredible what this group achieved.”