‘Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay’: Egypt coach fumes after Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 World Cup win

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launching a blistering attack on the officiating
Egypt were within touching distance of one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. With just over 10 minutes left on the clock, Egypt were 2-0 up against reigning champions Argentina, seemingly on course for a first-ever World Cup quarter-final.
Cristian Romero sparked Argentina's comeback in the 79th minute before captain Lionel Messi levelled the score just four minutes later. Then, deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez headed home the winner, completing an astonishing turnaround that left Egypt's players devastated on the turf at Atlanta Stadium.
Yet while Argentina celebrated one of the competition's most dramatic victories, Egypt's camp left the field convinced that officiating decisions had denied them a historic result.
The biggest flashpoint came when Mostafa Zico believed he had doubled Egypt's lead, only for the goal to be overturned by VAR after officials ruled Marwan Attia had fouled Lisandro Martinez earlier in the move by stepping on his foot.
Moments before Argentina launched the attack that produced the winning goal, Egypt also appealed for a penalty, insisting Mohamed Salah had been fouled inside the box. Their protests were waved away.
The contentious decisions dominated the post-match discussion, with Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launching a blistering attack on the officiating.
The contentious decisions dominated the post-match discussion, with Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launching a blistering attack on the officiating.
"There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch," said Hassan, as quoted by BBC. "Negative aspects all around. It's just about credibility, lack of credibility with how things unfolded."Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running." The world champion received support at every level. There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome."
The match itself had no shortage of drama.
Egypt had arrived at the tournament hoping to rewrite a disappointing World Cup record after failing to win any of their previous seven matches across three appearances. Having already secured their first-ever World Cup victory against New Zealand in the group stage, they looked set to make another piece of history against Argentina.
Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt the lead in the 15th minute, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced one of the saves of the tournament by denying Messi from the penalty spot.
The celebrations continued when Egypt thought they had found a second goal, only for VAR to intervene and chalk it off.
As Argentina completed their dramatic comeback, tensions boiled over. A member of Egypt's coaching staff received a red card from the bench, while Hassan himself was booked after protesting Fernandez's stoppage-time winner.
Speaking after the match, Hassan insisted his players had been denied fair treatment.
"We haven't seen respect or fair play," he said. "A penalty (for us) was ruled out, it was not even checked by the VAR and our second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed."We have all seen the shirt pulled back [by Alexis Mac Allister] and not even a VAR check. Life is unfair, normal life is unfair, so why is there no fairness in sports?"
Forward Mostafa Zico echoed his manager's frustration.
"The referee was really unfair. The injustice was clear. There's been an unfairness right from the start of the match."