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FIFA World Cup 2026: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates Egypt's 'heroic' match against Argentina

Dubai Ruler praises Egypt after their last 16 World Cup match against Argentina

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has praised Egypt after their World Cup match against Argentina, calling it a “heroic Egyptian and Arab performance” and a moment of pride for the nation and the wider Arab world

In a social media post, Sheikh Mohammed said, " Today we witnessed a heroic Egyptian and Arab performance. Egypt's Pharaohs fought the world champions until the very last minute. We are proud of their Egyptian spirit and thank them, as does the world, for a truly outstanding and entertaining match. Hard luck. You will return as champions for your Arab nation, and you will always remain champions in the eyes of all Arabs."

Argentina staged a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to avoid a stunning exit at the hands of Egypt and prolong Lionel Messi's World Cup career with a 3-2 win to reach the quarter-finals.

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