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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 6,526 personnel across Dubai security agencies

Promotions recognise service across state security, police, GDRFA and civil defence

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 6,526 personnel across Dubai security agencies
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,has approved the promotion of 6,526 personnel serving across Dubai's security agencies, in recognition of their dedication, continued service and contributions to safeguarding the emirate and strengthening public security.

The promotions cover personnel from the Dubai State Security Department, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and the Dubai Civil Defence Authority. 

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In a separate decision, Sheikh Mohammed also promoted Major General Tamim Al Muhairi, Director General of the Dubai State Security Department, to the rank of lieutenant general, citing his role in strengthening the emirate's security system, reinforcing stability and supporting institutional excellence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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