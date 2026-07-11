‘We are proud of you’: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid surprises top students with Dh100,000 awards

Awarded students vow to repay UAE leadership’s trust through achievement
Dubai: Top-performing secondary school graduates across the UAE received an unexpected reward from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who presented each of them with a Dh100,000 financial award accompanied by a personal message of congratulations and encouragement.
The gesture recognised the students’ academic excellence and reflected the UAE’s commitment to celebrating educational achievement and nurturing national talent.
In his message to the top graduates, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the students and their families, saying: “Congratulations on your outstanding achievement. We share this moment of joy and pride with you and your family, and we congratulate our nation on your graduation, which will add another building block to the journey of growth and prosperity in our beloved country.”
The gift box also carried the words: “We are proud of you… and we are counting on you,” reaffirming the leadership’s confidence in the country’s young people and their role in shaping the future.
Several top achievers said the award’s emotional significance was greater than its financial value, adding that Sheikh Mohammed’s personal message was the most meaningful part of the recognition.
They said the words “We are proud of you… and we are counting on you” would remain with them throughout their university studies and professional careers, viewing them as both an honour and a responsibility.
The students said the recognition demonstrated the leadership’s commitment to supporting academic excellence and provided a significant incentive for young people to continue striving for success and innovation.
The recipients pledged to continue pursuing excellence, contribute to the country’s development and repay the confidence placed in them by helping drive the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.