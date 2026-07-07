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Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai transforms 1,474 government services in three years under 360 Services Policy

Three-year overhaul streamlines government services and elevates customer experience

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai
WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said Dubai has transformed 1,474 government services over the past three years under its 360 Services Policy, cutting the time, effort and costs required from customers as the emirate continues its drive to build one of the world's most efficient public sectors.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the programme, launched three years ago, had comprehensively redesigned government services through an integrated approach focused on improving the customer experience.

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The announcement came as Sheikh Hamdan honoured the winners of the 2025 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, organised by the Dubai Model Centre at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, received the prestigious Hamdan Flag in recognition of its performance.

The Dubai Land Department won the Best Pioneering Initiative Award, while the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai received the Best Digital City Experience Award.

The Shared Digital Channels Award was jointly presented to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and DP World.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked all government entities contributing to Dubai's public service transformation, saying they continued to set benchmarks worthy of the emirate's global reputation.

"Our journey continues because our goal is for the Government of Dubai to remain closest to the people, the quickest in meeting their aspirations, and the world's most inspiring model for delivering government services," he said.

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DubaiSheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

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