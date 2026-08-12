International Youth Day message underscores youth as UAE’s greatest asset
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s confidence in young Emiratis, describing them as the nation’s greatest wealth and greatest hope as the world marks International Youth Day.
Sheikh Mohammed said young Emiratis are at the forefront of some of the country’s most ambitious scientific, economic and technological projects.
In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed said the energy and potential of young people were a driving force behind the UAE’s ambitions and reiterated that investing in and empowering them would remain a national priority.
“On International Youth Day, we renew our confidence in the greatest wealth and greatest hope of our nation”, the Vice President said.
“Today, our youth are leading the greatest scientific, economic and technological projects. Their energy is our primary driving force towards the top, and investing in and empowering them will remain a national priority and an enduring approach," Sheikh Mohammed emphasized.