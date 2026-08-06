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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tribute to late Sheikh Zayed as visionary leader who built nation and people

Vice President says UAE Founding Father forged enduring bond between people and country

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the 60th anniversary of his accession as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, describing the UAE's Founding Father as a visionary leader whose legacy extended beyond nation-building to shaping generations and forging a lasting bond between people and their homeland.

"Life has taught me that Zayed was not only a leader and a statesman, but a great thinker," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

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"There are great leaders who build nations, and there are thinkers and reformers who build people. Zayed built a nation, built its people, and forged a profound relationship between people and their homeland. Zayed will remain immortal in the memory of the nation and in the conscience of its people," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed's remarks came as the UAE marks the 60th anniversary of Sheikh Zayed's accession as Ruler of Abu Dhabi on August 6, 1966, a milestone widely regarded as the beginning of the country's modern development and the path that culminated in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. His vision of placing people at the heart of development continues to underpin the nation's progress and global standing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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