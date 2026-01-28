GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan approves three projects in mobility, health, and travel

Dubai 10X initiative has driven a qualitative shift in government work

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir
1 MIN READ
X / @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the launch of three projects in mobility, health, and travel, as part of the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative

“Today, we approved the launch of three projects in mobility, health, and travel, as part of the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation. The initiative has driven a qualitative shift in government work in Dubai, embedding a culture of innovation and collaboration among government leaders and employees,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on his X account.

He added: “Dubai’s government is among the most future ready in the world, through its visionary leadership and talented workforce and we continue to set high standards of government excellence as we progress.”

Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
