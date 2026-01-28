Dubai 10X initiative has driven a qualitative shift in government work
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the launch of three projects in mobility, health, and travel, as part of the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative
“Today, we approved the launch of three projects in mobility, health, and travel, as part of the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation. The initiative has driven a qualitative shift in government work in Dubai, embedding a culture of innovation and collaboration among government leaders and employees,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on his X account.
He added: “Dubai’s government is among the most future ready in the world, through its visionary leadership and talented workforce and we continue to set high standards of government excellence as we progress.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox