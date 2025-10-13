On the first day of the exhibition, the GDRFA Dubai pavilion was honored by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai : The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) attracted wide interest from visitors on the opening day of GITEX Global 2025, where it showcased a range of innovative digital projects and services that reflect its vision of building a smarter, more proactive government ecosystem centered around people.

Colonel Expert Khalid bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for the Digital Services Sector, explained that the strong turnout at the GDRFA Dubai pavilion reflects public interest in services connected to their daily lives. He emphasized that the Directorate focuses on developing intelligent, interactive experiences that embody human-centric digital transformation—bridging technological efficiency with users’ real needs.

During his tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri affirmed that GDRFA Dubai’s participation in GITEX this year reflects an institutional vision aimed at transforming technology into an effective tool for improving individuals’ quality of life and enhancing government service efficiency. He noted that through its pavilion, the Directorate presents real operational models implemented within actual work environments, representing concrete steps toward a more proactive and intelligent government.

Al Marri expressed his pride and honor at this gracious visit, noting that it serves as a renewed motivation to continue the journey of excellence and innovation in delivering smart government services that place people at the center of its priorities.

