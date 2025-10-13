GOLD/FOREX
GDRFA Dubai showcases people-centric digital services at GITEX

Sheikh Mohammed reviews GDRFA Dubai’s Digital Innovations at GITEX Global 2025

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
GDRFA Dubai showcases people-centric digital services at GITEX
Supplied

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) attracted wide interest from visitors on the opening day of GITEX Global 2025, where it showcased a range of innovative digital projects and services that reflect its vision of building a smarter, more proactive government ecosystem centered around people.

On the first day of the exhibition, the GDRFA Dubai pavilion was honored by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Their Highnesses were briefed on GDRFA Dubai’s key digital services and technological innovations, emphasizing the significance of this participation in highlighting Dubai’s global leadership in government digital transformation and its commitment to enhancing digital quality of life.

Their Highnesses were received by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, along with the Assistant Directors General.

Al Marri expressed his pride and honor at this gracious visit, noting that it serves as a renewed motivation to continue the journey of excellence and innovation in delivering smart government services that place people at the center of its priorities.

During his tour,  Lieutenant General Al Marri affirmed that GDRFA Dubai’s participation in GITEX this year reflects an institutional vision aimed at transforming technology into an effective tool for improving individuals’ quality of life and enhancing government service efficiency. He noted that through its pavilion, the Directorate presents real operational models implemented within actual work environments, representing concrete steps toward a more proactive and intelligent government.

He added “What we showcase today is a tangible translation of Dubai’s vision—where government services are intelligent by design, seamless in experience, and human at their core.”

The GDRFA pavilion brings together dozens of government and private entities to deliver interconnected services that save time and effort, ensuring a smoother and more secure customer experience.

Colonel Expert Khalid bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for the Digital Services Sector, explained that the strong turnout at the GDRFA Dubai pavilion reflects public interest in services connected to their daily lives. He emphasized that the Directorate focuses on developing intelligent, interactive experiences that embody human-centric digital transformation—bridging technological efficiency with users’ real needs.

Throughout the exhibition, GDRFA Dubai continues to present interactive showcases and live digital experiences that highlight its role as a key enabler of digital life quality in Dubai, reaffirming its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence and integrated data to build a more agile and human-centered government future.

