The show runs between Oct 13 and oct 17
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited Gitex Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and startup event.
Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from October13-17, Gitex Global 2025 inspired a record-breaking show in its 45th edition, welcoming more than 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.
