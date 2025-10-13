GOLD/FOREX
Gitex Global 2025: Sheikh Mohammed visits world's biggest tech event in Dubai

The show runs between Oct 13 and oct 17

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sheikh Mohammed at Gitex Global
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited Gitex Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and startup event.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from October13-17, Gitex Global 2025 inspired a record-breaking show in its 45th edition, welcoming more than 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries. 

