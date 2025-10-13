Gitex 2025 opens today with spotlight on AI, quantum and biotech

World’s biggest tech and AI event returns across Dubai World Trade Centre
Dubai: The 45th edition of Gitex Global opens today in Dubai, bringing together the world’s technology leaders, policymakers and innovators at a time when artificial intelligence is redefining economies, industries and human capability.
Spread across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, the five-day event will explore how breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology and sustainable technology are transforming global infrastructure and growth. Organisers say this year’s edition, the largest in Gitex’s history, will focus on the deployment of next-generation technologies capable of solving real-world challenges such as climate resilience, healthcare efficiency, cybersecurity and urban mobility.
The discussions come as the global AI market is projected to reach nearly $4.8 trillion by 2033, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This surge in investment is driving an unprecedented race among nations and corporations to build the computing power and data ecosystems that underpin machine learning and automation.
Experts say Gitex’s significance lies in how it mirrors the accelerating integration of AI into critical sectors. From green data centres and semiconductor manufacturing to autonomous systems and precision medicine, AI’s impact is reshaping global priorities. For the UAE, the event also highlights its growing role as a hub for digital transformation and applied innovation, reinforcing the country’s strategy to position itself among the world’s leading AI-driven economies.
This year’s conference tracks are expected to dive into AI governance, ethical deployment, and the future of quantum-powered computation. Governments and private enterprises are expected to outline strategies to harness AI responsibly while addressing risks around data sovereignty, regulation and workforce disruption.
As geopolitical and economic shifts accelerate the demand for technological self-reliance, the Middle East’s investment in AI, chip manufacturing, and digital infrastructure is reaching new highs. Dubai, through Gitex, is once again positioning itself as the meeting point where those ambitions converge.
Gitex Global 2025 runs from October 13 to 17, bringing five days of conferences, product launches and cross-sector collaboration that will set the tone for how technology continues to shape the decade ahead.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox