Abu Dhabi showcases cutting-edge AI-powered healthcare solutions at GITEX Global 2025

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, is set to showcase its latest innovations and AI-driven digital health solutions during GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13–17. The participation underscores Abu Dhabi’s leading global position in digital health innovation and transformation.
The DoH’s participation comes as part of its ambitious vision to build the world’s smartest and most efficient healthcare ecosystem—one that delivers precise, personalized care through intelligent data analysis, predictive health modeling, and preventive innovations that enhance quality of life and improve community well-being.
During the exhibition, the department will translate this vision into tangible initiatives, demonstrating real-world applications of advanced technologies, AI, and data analytics that are transforming patient care and outcomes.
The DoH will also unveil a range of pioneering projects and initiatives designed to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare systems, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to extending innovative health solutions from the Emirate to the world.
Among the highlights will be “The Next Generation Wellness Program”, a comprehensive digital initiative designed to extend healthy life expectancy across the community. The program integrates data from wearable devices and medical records with AI-powered analytics to generate deep, actionable insights into various aspects of health and wellness.
These insights will enable more effective preventive and personalized care, enhance quality of life and promoting long-term well-being. Visitors will also be able to experience the “Smart Healthcare Platform”, an integrated cloud-based system that leverages digital tools and AI to deliver proactive, continuous health interventions aimed at improving individual and community health outcomes.
Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, emphasized that the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector is guided by a clear vision that places quality of life at its core. She noted that AI and digital innovation form two key pillars of the Emirate’s journey toward a more advanced, compassionate, and patient-centered healthcare future.
She added that the deployment of smart technologies is reshaping the delivery of healthcare services, creating new opportunities to enhance patient experiences and strengthen community health. The DoH’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, she explained, reflects its commitment to showcasing Abu Dhabi’s pioneering health innovation journey and inviting innovators, entrepreneurs, and global partners to join the Emirate in shaping a future where technology serves humanity and elevates quality of life.
As part of its participation, the DoH will also join Expand North Star, held at Dubai Harbour from October 12–15, where it will spotlight Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading regional and global hub for healthtech startups and accelerators. The department will present its expertise in regulation, innovation, and collaboration to empower the healthcare systems of the future.
In addition, the DoH will host two panel discussions at GITEX:
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence: Building a Smart Healthcare Ecosystem”, exploring how data-driven technologies are enhancing care quality, predicting health risks, and personalizing treatment.
Longevity and Healthspan: Leveraging Innovation for Healthier Lives, which will highlight how AI and digital health tools are redefining wellness and long-term health by focusing on prevention, quality of life, and chronic disease management.
Through these initiatives, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi reaffirms its leadership in digital health transformation, advancing its mission to create a healthier, smarter, and more sustainable future for all.
