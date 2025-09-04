Abu Dhabi emerges as global hub for AI-driven biomedical innovation

AI will not replace researchers; it will empower them. As a transformative co-pilot, AI will accelerate discovery, sharpen precision, and unlock breakthroughs once beyond reach while saving valuable time and uncovering insights from vast, complex datasets. By amplifying human expertise rather than replacing it, AI enables faster translation from research to treatment, drives cross-disciplinary innovation, and expands the frontiers of biomedical science. Through this approach, ADSCC remains at the forefront of progress, advancing science and aligning with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in cutting-edge science and innovation.