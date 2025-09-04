Abu Dhabi emerges as global hub for AI-driven biomedical innovation

The event explored how AI is accelerating breakthroughs in drug discovery and more
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is strengthening its global position in healthcare innovation as Abu Dhabi emerges as a hub for biomedical research, advanced medical technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.
In line with this vision, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) convened its latest Meeting of the Minds roundtable at Erth Hotel, bringing together leading scientists and experts to discuss the transformative role of AI in biomedical research and healthcare.
Held under the theme 'AI in Innovative Science,' the event explored how AI is accelerating breakthroughs in drug discovery, genomics, nanobody engineering, and research productivity. Participants underscored that AI is not a replacement for human expertise but a powerful tool that enhances precision, speeds up discovery, and expands the potential of modern medicine.
“AI is not replacing the human mind; it is amplifying it,” said Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC. “At ADSCC, we see AI as an essential partner that sharpens precision, accelerates treatment, and drives discoveries capable of transforming lives. This reflects the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in healthcare innovation.”
Dr. Tamara Menendez, a research scientist at ADSCC, added: “By combining AI’s analytical power with human creativity, we can reimagine the therapies of the future. This is an extraordinary moment where science and technology converge to address urgent medical challenges.”
The roundtable concluded with a collaborative session emphasising the need for ethical frameworks and human oversight to ensure trust and accountability in AI-driven science.
Through initiatives such as Meeting of the Minds, ADSCC continues to advance cross-disciplinary collaboration, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global capital for medical excellence, innovation, and future-focused technologies.
AI will not replace researchers; it will empower them. As a transformative co-pilot, AI will accelerate discovery, sharpen precision, and unlock breakthroughs once beyond reach while saving valuable time and uncovering insights from vast, complex datasets. By amplifying human expertise rather than replacing it, AI enables faster translation from research to treatment, drives cross-disciplinary innovation, and expands the frontiers of biomedical science. Through this approach, ADSCC remains at the forefront of progress, advancing science and aligning with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in cutting-edge science and innovation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox