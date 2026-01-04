The two-day event, organised through the Migrant Workers Office-Dubai (MWO-Dubai), follows the successful turnout of the first and second legs held in August and November last year. The caravan serves as a central hub for overseas Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to access essential government services without having to travel back to the Philippines.

Dubai: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced the third leg of the "Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan," which will take place at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai on 10 and 11 January 2026.

Prospective attendees may register via the official link at http://tinyurl.com/SerbisyoCaravan3 to ensure their appointment slots are confirmed before arriving at the venue.

Other agencies expected to provide frontline services during the weekend include the DICT, DSWD, and PhilHealth, aimed at addressing pending documentation and social security concerns of the local Filipino community.

Applicants for LTO services must present a medical certificate from an accredited clinic and a Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) certificate. While the base renewal fee is set at P585.00, additional penalties apply for expired licenses, ranging from P75.00 to over P300.00 depending on the duration of the delinquency. Payments for these fees must be settled via the LTO portal using GCash or debit/credit cards.

The LTO confirmed it will accept applications for license renewals, including those that have been expired for more than two years, provided the licenses were originally issued between 2016 and 2023. Aside from renewals, the desk will handle changes of address and marital status.

A key highlight of this third leg is the participation of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which will process driver’s license renewals and record revisions for Filipino citizens residing or working in the UAE.

"Filipinos intending to participate in the OFW Serbisyo Caravan are directed to pre-register online to secure a slot in the activity," the MWO-Dubai stated in its advisory. Each participating agency may require separate registration forms, which are accessible through a unified online portal.

Operations will run from 8am to 7pm at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. According to officials, the initiative involves a massive inter-agency effort, including the Office of the President, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG, among others.

