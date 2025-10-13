GITEX Global 2025: New ‘DFSA Connect’ portal to simplify regulatory approvals in DIFC

The next-generation platform enables firms to apply for authorisation to conduct financial services in and from the DIFC faster and more efficiently. DFSA Connect replaces manual steps with automated workflows, making the application process more transparent, user-friendly, and time-efficient.

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has launched DFSA Connect at GITEX Global 2025, introducing a new digital platform that streamlines the process for regulatory authorisations and approvals.

Through enhanced automation and streamlined processes, DFSA Connect will enable the regulator to better manage approvals while maintaining its high standards of compliance and oversight. The platform is a core part of the DFSA’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at facilitating innovation in a responsible, customer-focused way.

The DFSA has seen an 18% rise in authorisation applications during the first three quarters of 2025, reflecting strong interest from firms setting up in the DIFC. The introduction of DFSA Connect is expected to deliver a 33% improvement in efficiency, allowing faster turnaround times for applicants and smoother handling of growing submission volumes.

By simplifying access to regulatory services, DFSA Connect strengthens the DIFC’s position as a global hub for finance, innovation, and fintech entrepreneurship. The platform underscores the DFSA’s commitment to supporting business establishment and growth within one of the world’s leading financial centres, while ensuring firms continue to operate under robust, internationally recognised regulatory standards.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.