GITEX Global 2025: New ‘DFSA Connect’ portal to simplify regulatory approvals in DIFC

New digital platform to streamlines process for regulatory authorisations and approvals

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has launched DFSA Connect at GITEX Global 2025, introducing a new digital platform that streamlines the process for regulatory authorisations and approvals.

The next-generation platform enables firms to apply for authorisation to conduct financial services in and from the DIFC faster and more efficiently. DFSA Connect replaces manual steps with automated workflows, making the application process more transparent, user-friendly, and time-efficient.

Faster approvals, workflows

The DFSA has seen an 18% rise in authorisation applications during the first three quarters of 2025, reflecting strong interest from firms setting up in the DIFC. The introduction of DFSA Connect is expected to deliver a 33% improvement in efficiency, allowing faster turnaround times for applicants and smoother handling of growing submission volumes.

Through enhanced automation and streamlined processes, DFSA Connect will enable the regulator to better manage approvals while maintaining its high standards of compliance and oversight. The platform is a core part of the DFSA’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at facilitating innovation in a responsible, customer-focused way.

Business growth in DIFC

By simplifying access to regulatory services, DFSA Connect strengthens the DIFC’s position as a global hub for finance, innovation, and fintech entrepreneurship. The platform underscores the DFSA’s commitment to supporting business establishment and growth within one of the world’s leading financial centres, while ensuring firms continue to operate under robust, internationally recognised regulatory standards.

