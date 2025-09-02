GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
DIFC Courts now offers mediation services to settle disputes - amicably

Specially appointed mediators will weigh in to help parties reach settlements

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The DIFC Courts expects faster settlements of disputes where possible through its new Mediation Service Centre.
Supplied

Dubai: A new Mediation Service Centre has been launched in Dubai, which will offer an alternative for those involved in disputes to settle matters outside of the courts.

This can be done through mediators appointed by DIFC Courts.

Those involved in the disputes will be able to choose the mediators and agree fees and terms in advance. They also can choose to conduct mediation meetings online using the 'newly upgraded and AI-enabled' Court Management System (CMS), or do so in-person at the DIFC Courts premises.

The DIFC Courts has also launched a notary service, which authorises notary officers attached to the DIFC Courts to administer, witness, and attest oaths, affidavits, affirmations or declarations. They can also certify and attest true copy documents for business and individuals.

"The service will notarise English documents only and is the first-of-its-kind service in the UAE," said a statement.

The service will provide three (3) options for users:

* An automated self-service;

* A live virtual system; and a

* An in-person service.

Users of the service will also have the option to utilise an authentication service through DataFlow’s primary source verification (PSV).

An electronic or physical stamp and seal will be issued with each document, and notarised documents will be verified 'using advanced cryptographic methods', by logging notarisation events with a timestamp on the blockchain.

