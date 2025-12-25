GOLD/FOREX
Christmas traffic update: Smooth roads and festive events in Dubai

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
It's a good day for a drive
Christmas morning in Dubai comes with easy-to-navigate roads and smoother-than-usual traffic.

There are some bottlenecks, of course, such as on D86 and DIFC, but overall, it’s going to be an easy day for travelling.

Sharjah is demonstrating a similar ease of travel, except in the Al Jazzat area where movement is slow.

It’s a cheerful morning – and the weather forecast suspects light rainfall in certain areas. Planning out your day? Keep an eye out on our weather reports.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police has called on people to not allow the holiday mood affect their driving. It tweeted: “Maintain your lane according to speed and allow faster vehicles to pass safely.”

There’s much to do to celebrate today – from festive markets that might end with a selfie with Santa to brunches and lunches and events across the UAE.

Have a couple of extra days off and wondering how to spend them? Try these short – yet satisfying – road trips with the fam. Plus, there are camping and glamping alternatives that can take you deep into the desert and allow you a look at the stunning stars.

