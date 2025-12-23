From waterfront fireworks to DSF drone shows, Dubai’s skies turn festive this Christmas
Dubai: Christmas in Dubai comes with an extra dose of sparkle this year. The city's skies are lighting up with nightly fireworks and stunning drone shows, creating the perfect festive backdrop for your holiday celebrations. So, from waterfront views to tech performances, here's where to catch the best shows this Christmas season.
Add some magic to your Christmas evening plans with stunning fireworks displays every single night at 8:30pm through January 11, 2026.
This new pop-up destination sits on the edge of Dubai Creek, right by Festival City. The fireworks light up the sky over the water while you explore beloved cafes and restaurants like Trio, Somewhere, London's Watchhouse, and Aussie cookie brand Brooki. It's the perfect way to wind down after a festive dinner or to kick off your evening with a bang.
When: Daily at 8:30pm until January 11, 2026
Where: Marsa Boulevard, Dubai Creek
Dubai Festival City Mall is bringing the full Christmas experience with fireworks every night at 8:30pm throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival.
With the waterfront as its backdrop, Festival City becomes a giant open-air theatre. Expect big crowds, vibrant colours, and serious festive energy. It's a great spot to gather with family and friends during the holiday season.
When: Nightly at 8:30pm for 38 days
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall waterfront
The DSF Drone Show is back and bigger than ever, perfect for adding a modern twist to your Christmas celebrations. From December 6 to January 12, catch spectacular performances featuring 1000 drones at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, with shows at 8pm and 10pm every night.
There are two different shows throughout the season. The first, running through December 26, celebrates DSF's 30th anniversary with stunning formations and visuals. The second show, starting December 27, blends tradition and modernity with drones telling stories through visuals of Dubai landmarks.
Christmas Day falls right in the middle of the first show series, making it a perfect evening activity after your festive lunch or dinner.
When: Nightly at 8pm and 10pm (December 6 to January 12)
Where: Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR
Whether you're celebrating Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or just soaking up the festive atmosphere throughout the holiday week, Dubai's winter skies are putting on a spectacular show. These displays create the perfect backdrop for family photos, romantic evenings, or simply enjoying the magic of the season.
Pack your camera, wrap up warm (yes, even in Dubai winter), and head out to catch these dazzling displays. It's the kind of Christmas memory that makes living in Dubai feel extra special.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox