Harry Styles crashes Ryan Gosling’s SNL monologue, vibes to ‘Sign of the Times’ rendition

Gosling’s monologue gets a twist when Harry Styles decides to show up uninvited
Dubai: The episode, which aired on March 7, marked Ryan Gosling’s fourth time hosting the long-running NBC comedy sketch show appearing on the show as host in the lead-up to his new sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary. The actor opened the night with a traditional monologue reflecting on his career and recent projects.
But the segment quickly took an unexpected turn when he spotted Harry Styles sitting in the audience. During his opening, Gosling paused mid-monologue upon noticing Styles. “Wait is that…Harry Styles?” he asked, drawing laughter from the live audience. Styles, smiling, confirmed that it was indeed him and joked that he was simply watching.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Fans familiar with SNL knew there was more to the cameo: Styles is scheduled to return next week as both host and musical guest, promoting his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.
After spotting Styles in the audience, Gosling performed a brief rendition of Styles’ hit “Sign of the Times,” showcasing his own vocal chops while joking about being upstaged. He didn’t stop there. In a humorous twist, Gosling then sang lyrics from “I’m Just Ken,” the song from the Barbie soundtrack that he had performed for the film.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Though Gosling wasn’t part of the musical performance itself, the episode also featured the debut of Gorillaz as musical guests with songs like “Clint Eastwood” and songs from their new album.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji