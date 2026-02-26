GOLD/FOREX
Harry Styles addresses balding and hairline rumours: 'My granddad wasn't bald, so fingers crossed...'

The singer addressed years of baldness chatter on Royal Court

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Harry Styles has spent the last few years quietly ignoring speculation about his hair. This week, he decided to have a little fun with it instead.

The rumour that would not go away

It started around 2022 with a blind item on DeuxMoi, describing an "A-list musician and occasional actor" who had apparently gone nearly bald but was managing things with a very convincing hairpiece.

The internet immediately pointed at Styles.

From there, things snowballed. Some people were convinced he had undergone a hair transplant. Others were firmly in the wig camp. Four years later, the debate is still very much alive.

What he actually said

On a recent episode of Brittany Broski's podcast Royal Court, released on 25th February, Styles addressed it in the most low-key way possible.

Broski asked him whether his teeth were real. He confirmed they were, then immediately added, with a grin, "this hairline, though."

He said nothing else. Just left it hanging there.

It was not a confirmation. It was not a denial. It was Harry Styles doing exactly what Harry Styles tends to do, which is say just enough to keep everyone guessing.

He has been aware of the chatter

This is not the first time the topic has come up. Back in August 2022, Styles told Rolling Stone that he had not even heard the rumours until his collaborator Kid Harpoon brought them to his attention.

Once informed, he was fairly relaxed about the whole thing.

"What is it with baldness?... It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad's bald then you'll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn't bald, so fingers crossed."

Not exactly a hard denial, but not a confession either.

The skinny jeans admission

The hairline was not the only thing Styles reflected on during the Royal Court episode. He also brought up something that has apparently been quietly bothering him, his trouser choices during the One Direction years.

"I wore, like, really, really tight jeans. I know that was kind of of the time, but they were tighter than my legs were. It was like, wear a size, or three sizes, bigger."

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
