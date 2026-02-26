Dubai: Harry Styles has spent the last few years quietly ignoring speculation about his hair. This week, he decided to have a little fun with it instead.

The rumour that would not go away

It started around 2022 with a blind item on DeuxMoi, describing an "A-list musician and occasional actor" who had apparently gone nearly bald but was managing things with a very convincing hairpiece.

The internet immediately pointed at Styles.

From there, things snowballed. Some people were convinced he had undergone a hair transplant. Others were firmly in the wig camp. Four years later, the debate is still very much alive.

What he actually said

On a recent episode of Brittany Broski's podcast Royal Court, released on 25th February, Styles addressed it in the most low-key way possible.