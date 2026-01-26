GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Styles releases Aperture video

The singer shows off his dance moves in the highly anticipated new music video

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Harry Styles has released the first single on his highly anticipated album.
Harry Styles has released the first single on his highly anticipated album.
YouTube screenshot

After years of waiting, fans finally got a new Harry Styles song – and a new video. The English singer released the first single, Aperture, on his long-awaited album,"Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

The single dropped on Thursday, January 22, followed by the music video on Friday, January 23.

The video shows Styles is ready to disco as he has a dance face-off with a stranger. After being followed by the mystery man, Styles spends the video fighting, dancing, and taking a giant tumble down stairs with the unknown man against a moody cityscape.

Harry Styles' new album

It has been over 3.5 years since the release of Styles' last album, "Harry's House" in May 2022.

"Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" will be released on March 6. The album will feature 12 tracks and will have a photography-themed rollout.

Together, Together residency

In addition to the new album and video, Harry Styles' fans can look forward to the Together, Together residency tour. Styles will tour seven cities from May to December 2026, including New York, London, and Sydney. He will play a total of 50 gigs. Special guests include Shania Twain, Jorga Smith, Jamie xx, and Robyn. No Middle East tour has been announced.

This year is already shaping up to be a great year for music. In addition to the Harry Styles comeback, a BTS tour has been confirmed.

Related Topics:
Music

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Harry Styles lead single "Aperture" arrives worldwide at 4 am on Friday

Harry Styles returns with new single Aperture this week

2m read
After a long hiatus, BTS confirms a March 20 album drop and a global tour schedule.

BTS names comeback album: Release and preorder details

2m read
Shinywr has made 3.5 million views by uploading only 1 video titled '?'

YouTube hacked by user who uploaded 141-year-long video

3m read
BTS will release their fifth full-length studio album on March 20th, featuring 14 brand-new tracks and a world tour following after.

BTS confirm full-group comeback date with new album

4m read