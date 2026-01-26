The singer shows off his dance moves in the highly anticipated new music video
After years of waiting, fans finally got a new Harry Styles song – and a new video. The English singer released the first single, Aperture, on his long-awaited album,"Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."
The single dropped on Thursday, January 22, followed by the music video on Friday, January 23.
The video shows Styles is ready to disco as he has a dance face-off with a stranger. After being followed by the mystery man, Styles spends the video fighting, dancing, and taking a giant tumble down stairs with the unknown man against a moody cityscape.
It has been over 3.5 years since the release of Styles' last album, "Harry's House" in May 2022.
"Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" will be released on March 6. The album will feature 12 tracks and will have a photography-themed rollout.
In addition to the new album and video, Harry Styles' fans can look forward to the Together, Together residency tour. Styles will tour seven cities from May to December 2026, including New York, London, and Sydney. He will play a total of 50 gigs. Special guests include Shania Twain, Jorga Smith, Jamie xx, and Robyn. No Middle East tour has been announced.
This year is already shaping up to be a great year for music. In addition to the Harry Styles comeback, a BTS tour has been confirmed.
In the region, Linkin Park recently performed in Abu Dhabi, and a Shakira concert was just announced. The Jonas Brothers are also coming to Qatar soon.
