Harry Styles returns with Aperture track this week– everything we know

The pop star teases a photography-themed album out in March

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Harry Styles lead single "Aperture" arrives worldwide at 4 am on Friday
Instagram/ harrystyles

Dubai: Harry Styles fans, the wait is finally over. The pop superstar is releasing new music this Friday after more than three years of silence.

His lead single Aperture arrives worldwide at 4 am on Friday, January 24. The song marks the first taste of his upcoming fourth album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," which drops on March 6.

A trail of cryptic clues

In typical Harry Styles fashion, the announcement didn't come without mystery first.

Leading up to the album reveal, Styles left cryptic messages scattered across the world. One message in particular read, Let the light in. As it turns out, that note was a direct hint at the single's title.

An aperture is the part of a camera that controls how much light passes through the lens. The photography theme runs throughout the entire album rollout.

Last week, Styles announced the album with new merchandise, including a limited edition box set containing a reloadable 35mm film camera. He also teased the single on Instagram Stories with an animation showing the word "Aperture" opening and closing like a camera lens.

The long wait is over

It's been more than 1,300 days (3.5 years) since Styles released "Harry's House" in May 2022. That record was a massive success, winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2023.

What to expect

"Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" will feature 12 tracks and reunites Styles with longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon.

In a 2022 Rolling Stone interview, Kid Harpoon shared their creative approach. "What I hope for going forward with Harry is that whatever it is next, let's not try and second-guess it," he said. "Let's just try and do something new and land somewhere exciting."

The album's quirky title has already sparked conversation. The word "disco" hints at groovy, upbeat vibes that could dominate the tracklist.

A new era begins

The photography-themed rollout suggests a visual album experience. The inclusion of an actual camera in the limited edition box set points to Styles wanting fans to create and capture their own moments alongside his music.

Social media is already buzzing with excitement. Will it be another introspective pop masterpiece like "Harry's House"? Or will Styles surprise everyone with something completely different?

We'll find out when "Aperture" releases this Friday. Harry Styles is letting the light back in, and fans couldn't be more ready.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
