GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Economy

How a BTS concert could boost tourism, travel and spending across MENA

A BTS tour could drive tourism inflows, airline demand and lasting cultural appeal

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo of BTS. What BTS touring the Middle East could mean for hotels, airlines and retail.
File photo of BTS. What BTS touring the Middle East could mean for hotels, airlines and retail.
AFP

Dubai: Few global shows command the kind of cross-border pull that BTS does. A potential tour stop in cities such as Dubai or Riyadh would test the Middle East’s growing ambition to convert entertainment into a durable economic engine.

BTS sits in a rare category of cultural exports that mobilise international travel decisions. Fans plan trips around tour dates, often extending stays and travelling in groups. That dynamic matters for a region investing heavily in tourism capacity, aviation connectivity and large-scale venues.

Short-term gains would be immediate and visible across travel, hotels and consumer spending. Longer-term impact would depend on how well host cities turn a single cultural moment into repeat demand.

Tourism spikes and packed flights

A BTS concert would trigger an instant surge in international arrivals, particularly from Asia, Europe and across the wider MENA region. Strong regional air connectivity makes short-haul travel easy, amplifying the scale of inflows.

“Their concerts will bring with them an immediate spike in international arrivals, hotel occupancy, and airline bookings for scheduled performance dates,” said Dr Ross Curran, Associate Professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Hotels near venues would likely see near-full occupancy, with premium pricing during performance windows. Airlines would benefit from higher load factors, while airports would see traffic lift beyond normal seasonal patterns.

Spending would extend well beyond ticket sales. Dining, retail, ride-hailing and paid attractions typically see a sharp upswing around major concerts, creating a broad consumption ripple.

Winners across hospitality and services

Hospitality, aviation and retail would capture the most direct surge, though the economic footprint would spread wider. Restaurants, food suppliers, transport operators and telecoms providers all tend to benefit from concentrated visitor flows.

“Across the tourism and hospitality industry, we would expect to see a trickle-down effect,” Curran said, noting that capacity constraints in certain districts could shape how evenly gains are distributed.

Large-scale events also test a city’s operational maturity. Crowd management, transport flows and the ability to host parallel business activity matter. Regional experience in handling mega-events suggests disruption risks would be manageable.

“Given the experience within the Middle East at hosting mega-events, this is not likely to be a concern,” Curran added.

The bigger prize sits beyond a single weekend of sold-out shows. Hosting a globally recognised act reinforces a city’s reputation as a credible entertainment hub, influencing future travel decisions.

“In the long-term, hosting a BTS concert would support positioning a host city as an entertainment hub, encouraging repeat visits and longer stays,” Curran said.

Cities that successfully build an events calendar around music, sport and festivals tend to convert episodic spikes into recurring tourism flows. Venue quality, safety perceptions and ease of travel all feed into that equation.

As important as the economic benefits would be the significant social benefits to the population, were a BTS concert to be held in the Middle-East, which enables a generation of predominantly younger fans the opportunity to engage in a unique and shared experience.
How a BTS concert could boost tourism, travel and spending across MENA
Dr Ross Curran Associate Professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

There is historical precedent. Global tours have reshaped cultural identities of destinations, from Liverpool’s enduring association with the Beatles to London’s role as a magnet for world tours. Iconic performances can leave reputational legacies that outlive the event itself.

A social dividend alongside the economic one

Economic returns are only part of the picture. Large-scale cultural events carry social weight, particularly in a region with a young, globally connected population.

“Participation in concerts and events such as these has been shown to promote well-being and happiness amongst attendees,” Curran said.

That softer dividend supports broader policy goals around quality of life, creative industries and youth engagement. When aligned with tourism strategy, it strengthens the case for culture as an economic asset rather than a discretionary add-on.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
BTS

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ATM 2026 will also spotlight travel technology, ultra-luxury offerings and new buyer segments shaping future demand.

Middle East travel spend heads for $60b by 2030

3m read
BTS: RM, JIN, V, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, Suga and Jimin reunited in June, 2025.

BTS world tour: How much will UAE tickets cost?

3m read
Basically, if the stars (and schedules) align, ARMYs everywhere could be in for the comeback of the decade.

BTS world tour dates drop: Is Dubai on the list?

2m read
Tourists at Al Seef in Dubai on January 2, 2026, explore the heritage waterfront. The city was on course to welcome more than 17 million visitors in 2025, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.

Dubai’s tourism boom draws record global visitors

2m read