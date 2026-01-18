Here's how much the boys have earned since 2015.
But what if Bangtan rises?
Yes, purple-blooded friends, After what feels like forever, we’re waiting for Suga’s 'Mianhae, omma', RM’s 'Is this your first time to Bangtan?', Jin’s vocals on Epiphany and his hook for Fire, Jimin bringing the magic of Blood Sweat & Tears to life on stage, V’s long-missed Jump chorus, and Jungkook’s soulful tunes for ON.
In short, it’s been an eternity since all seven of them shared the stage together. But Arirang is almost here, folks. And the upcoming world tour, according to Billboard and BBC, could potentially cross $1 billion in revenue.
So, before BTS kicks off the tour, here’s a look back at their key world tours—because honestly, $1 billion doesn’t seem that far-fetched. (By the way, this isn't even counting the solo tours that Jin, J-Hope and Suga did).
BTS’ first solo concert tour marked their rise from promising K-pop rookies to international performers. Starting in Asia and expanding to Australia, North and South America, the tour attracted 80,000 spectators across 22 shows, as Naver Star once
Highlights:
Expanded BTS’ fanbase globally
Showcased early hits from 2 Cool 4 Skool, O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, and Dark & Wild
Building on their Asian momentum, BTS held their first Japanese tour. Over six shows, 25,000 fans witnessed the group’s growing international appeal, as quoted by Maeil Business Newspaper.
Highlights:
Introduced BTS to a wider Japanese audience
Strengthened their foothold in the Asian market
A painful time, but I Need U sealed the deal.
This tour coincided with the Most Beautiful Moment in Life albums, bringing BTS’ evolving sound and storytelling to cities across Asia. With 182,500 tickets sold, it solidified their regional popularity, according to Sports Chosun, Osen and Herald Biz.
Highlights:
Demonstrated BTS’ ability to headline multiple shows in Asia
Featured early fan-favorite performances that defined their stage presence
BTS stepped onto the global stage, performing in 17 cities across 10 countries, including South America, North America, Asia, and Oceania. The tour drew 550,000 spectators and grossed over $6.6 million from three shows, according to Billboard.
Highlights:
First major international tour
Showcased Wings and You Never Walk Alone era performances
Cemented BTS’ position as a worldwide act
This record-breaking tour took BTS across four continents, though fans later realised it was one of the most difficult years for the boys. With 2,019,800 attendees and $187.5 million gross from 38 shows, it became the highest-grossing tour by a primarily non-English-language act, according to Yonhap News and Billboard.
Highlights:
Expanded BTS’ global fanbase dramatically
Set new standards for international K-pop tours
Planned as a continuation of BTS’ global dominance, this tour was cancelled due to the pandemic. The initial four shows in South Korea were postponed, and the full 18-city tour was eventually canceled on August 19, 2021.
Highlights:
Planned expansion into 18 cities across nine countries
Showed BTS’ intent to maintain global touring momentum despite COVID-19
BTS adapted to pandemic challenges with hybrid concerts. Starting with an online-only event in Seoul, they then performed in-person shows at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, attracting over 4 million attendees globally.
Highlights:
SoFi Stadium grossed $33.3 million from 214,000 tickets
BTS became the first non-English-language act to surpass $20M and $30M in a single engagement
Allegiant Stadium: four sold-out shows, 200,000 tickets
1st Muster (2014, Seoul): 3,000 attendees
5th Muster – Magic Shop (2019, Busan & Seoul): 69,000 attendees
Japan Official Fan Meetings (2014–2019): Attendance grew from 5,000 to 150,000
Significance: These intimate events strengthened the BTS-ARMY bond, setting the stage for record-breaking global tours.
Dates: April 9, 2026 – March 14, 2027
Shows: 78 across Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, more for Middle East planned in 2027.
Expectation: BTS is poised to break attendance and revenue records, continuing their live performance legacy.
