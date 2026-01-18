GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

$1 billion in sight: BTS world tour earnings before Arirang 2026-27

Here's how much the boys have earned since 2015.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
BTS is returning this year for world tour and fans just can't wait.
BTS is returning this year for world tour and fans just can't wait.
AFP-ASTRID STAWIARZ

But what if Bangtan rises?

Yes, purple-blooded friends, After what feels like forever, we’re waiting for Suga’s 'Mianhae, omma', RM’s 'Is this your first time to Bangtan?', Jin’s vocals on Epiphany and his hook for Fire, Jimin bringing the magic of Blood Sweat & Tears to life on stage, V’s long-missed Jump chorus, and Jungkook’s soulful tunes for ON.

In short, it’s been an eternity since all seven of them shared the stage together. But Arirang is almost here, folks. And the upcoming world tour, according to Billboard and BBC, could potentially cross $1 billion in revenue.

So, before BTS kicks off the tour, here’s a look back at their key world tours—because honestly, $1 billion doesn’t seem that far-fetched. (By the way, this isn't even counting the solo tours that Jin, J-Hope and Suga did).

Early concert tours: Humble beginnings

The Red Bullet Tour (Oct 2014 – Aug 2015)

BTS’ first solo concert tour marked their rise from promising K-pop rookies to international performers. Starting in Asia and expanding to Australia, North and South America, the tour attracted 80,000 spectators across 22 shows, as Naver Star once

Highlights:

  • Expanded BTS’ fanbase globally

  • Showcased early hits from 2 Cool 4 Skool, O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, and Dark & Wild

Wake Up: Open Your Eyes Japan tour (Feb 2015)

Building on their Asian momentum, BTS held their first Japanese tour. Over six shows, 25,000 fans witnessed the group’s growing international appeal, as quoted by Maeil Business Newspaper.

Highlights:

  • Introduced BTS to a wider Japanese audience

  • Strengthened their foothold in the Asian market

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage Tour (Nov 2015 – Aug 2016)

A painful time, but I Need U sealed the deal.

This tour coincided with the Most Beautiful Moment in Life albums, bringing BTS’ evolving sound and storytelling to cities across Asia. With 182,500 tickets sold, it solidified their regional popularity, according to Sports Chosun, Osen and Herald Biz.

Highlights:

  • Demonstrated BTS’ ability to headline multiple shows in Asia

  • Featured early fan-favorite performances that defined their stage presence

The Wings Tour (Feb – Dec 2017)

BTS stepped onto the global stage, performing in 17 cities across 10 countries, including South America, North America, Asia, and Oceania. The tour drew 550,000 spectators and grossed over $6.6 million from three shows, according to Billboard.

Highlights:

  • First major international tour

  • Showcased Wings and You Never Walk Alone era performances

  • Cemented BTS’ position as a worldwide act

Global domination

Love Yourself World Tour (Aug 2018 – Oct 2019)

This record-breaking tour took BTS across four continents, though fans later realised it was one of the most difficult years for the boys. With 2,019,800 attendees and $187.5 million gross from 38 shows, it became the highest-grossing tour by a primarily non-English-language act, according to Yonhap News and Billboard.

Highlights:

  • Expanded BTS’ global fanbase dramatically

  • Set new standards for international K-pop tours

Map of the Soul Tour (2020 – Cancelled)

Planned as a continuation of BTS’ global dominance, this tour was cancelled due to the pandemic. The initial four shows in South Korea were postponed, and the full 18-city tour was eventually canceled on August 19, 2021.

Highlights:

  • Planned expansion into 18 cities across nine countries

  • Showed BTS’ intent to maintain global touring momentum despite COVID-19

Pandemic era adaptation

Permission to Dance On Stage (2021–2022)

BTS adapted to pandemic challenges with hybrid concerts. Starting with an online-only event in Seoul, they then performed in-person shows at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, attracting over 4 million attendees globally.

Highlights:

  • SoFi Stadium grossed $33.3 million from 214,000 tickets

  • BTS became the first non-English-language act to surpass $20M and $30M in a single engagement

  • Allegiant Stadium: four sold-out shows, 200,000 tickets

Musters and fan meetings

  • 1st Muster (2014, Seoul): 3,000 attendees

  • 5th Muster – Magic Shop (2019, Busan & Seoul): 69,000 attendees

  • Japan Official Fan Meetings (2014–2019): Attendance grew from 5,000 to 150,000

Significance: These intimate events strengthened the BTS-ARMY bond, setting the stage for record-breaking global tours.

Looking ahead: Arirang World Tour

  • Dates: April 9, 2026 – March 14, 2027

  • Shows: 78 across Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, more for Middle East planned in 2027.

  • Expectation: BTS is poised to break attendance and revenue records, continuing their live performance legacy.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nitinn Miranni: From bombed jokes to big laughs

Nitinn Miranni: From bombed jokes to big laughs

3m read
BTS announced a world tour and album that will release in March.

How BTS ignited Arirang 10 years ago before their album

3m read
After a long hiatus, BTS confirms a March 20 album drop and a global tour schedule.

BTS names comeback album: Release and preorder details

2m read
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's British rider Simon Yates rides on the ascent of the Colle Delle Finestre during the 20th stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia cycling race 205kms from Verres to Sestriere on May 31, 2025.

Giro d'Italia champion Yates announces shock retirement

2m read