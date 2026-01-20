Jonas Brothers to perform in Qatar on January 30, could Dubai be next?

Their appearance marks a fun chapter as they bring their energy to Doha
Time to camp...and rock (okay, that's a bad one, I'll admit that). The Jonas Brothers will be on stage, soon in the Middle East.
A night of pop, sport and maybe a little nostalgia‑fueled sing‑along to Burnin’ Up in the desert. That’s the buzz building around Match for Hope 2026, where one of the year’s most unexpected concert headlines has dropped in Doha, Qatar.
On January 30, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the same World Cup venue that hosted football’s biggest moments, the Jonas Brothers are set to headline the halftime show at the charity football event. It’s part match, part festival, and all feel‑good entertainment: football legends and top global creators will take to the pitch for a friendly 11‑aside match between Team Chunkz and Team AboFlah, with proceeds benefiting the Education Above All Foundation.
Loved for their tight harmonies and catchy pop‑rock fusion (Burnin’ Up, When You Look Me in the Eyes and Only Human), the trio’s Doha appearance marks a fresh chapter as they bring their live energy to the Middle East.
For fans in the UAE and wider Gulf, this raises a fun question: could the band’s Middle East presence extend beyond Qatar? While no official UAE date has been announced, the region has hosted major touring acts in the past, and with music planners increasingly eyeing Gulf markets, it wouldn’t be surprising to see future stops announced — especially after a high‑profile charity appearance like this one.
Concert access is exclusively for Match for Hope ticket holders, so if you’re still dreaming of seeing the Jonas Brothers light up the halftime stage, now’s the time to act.
Here’s the ticket lineup:
Category 2 – QR35
Category 1 – QR100
Premium – QR500
So, if you’re determined to catch the show live in Doha, you can secure your spot directly through the Match for Hope website and get ready for a night where football meets chart‑topping pop.
