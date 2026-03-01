The directive excludes employees in the military, security and health sectors
Dubai: Qatar has extended remote working arrangements for government employees, citing current regional developments, in a move aimed at safeguarding public safety and ensuring business continuity.
The Council of Ministers Secretariat General said in a statement that the decision, which follows an earlier announcement, will take effect from Monday, March 2, 2026, and will apply to all ministries, government bodies and public institutions.
The directive excludes employees in the military, security and health sectors, as well as those whose duties require physical presence at the workplace.
Authorities said each entity would continue to assess operational needs in line with the public interest.
The Secretariat also urged citizens and residents to rely on official sources for information and to follow safety and security guidance issued by relevant authorities.