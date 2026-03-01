Government employees in Kuwait shift to rotation and remote work
Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission has instructed government entities to limit the number of employees working on-site to no more than 30 per cent, effective from Monday and until further notice, citing the current regional situation.
In a statement published on Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday, the commission said the directive was issued in line with a decision taken by the Civil Service Council during a meeting held earlier in the day.
It added that each government body will determine the appropriate staffing level based on operational needs and the public interest.
In cases where a higher percentage is required, coordination with the commission will be necessary.
The statement said government entities may rotate employees on a weekly basis, require some staff to work continuously without rotation, or implement remote working arrangements.
It also clarified that any period during which employees are exempted from physical attendance will be considered an official working period.
Attendance and departure will continue to be recorded through the fingerprint system, while evening working hours have been suspended. The commission stressed that shift-based work systems will remain unaffected.
Authorities, agencies and entities with specialised operational requirements will set their own working arrangements in coordination with the relevant bodies, taking into account the public interest.
The Civil Service Council has tasked the commission with issuing the necessary instructions to implement the decision, which will take effect from Monday until further notice.
The move comes as regional tensions escalate following military strikes and retaliatory attacks involving Iran, the United States and Israel, raising concerns over a wider confrontation in the Middle East and prompting several countries to adopt precautionary measures to safeguard public safety and ensure the continuity of essential government services.