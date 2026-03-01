Global alarm after Iran strikes: Leaders respond to escalation

UN, EU, UK, Russia and China urge restraint as Tehran vows retaliation
World leaders reacted with alarm, defiance and calls for restraint after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Governments warned that the conflict could spiral beyond control even as Iran vowed retaliation and protests erupted across multiple continents.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned the Security Council that everything must be done to prevent escalation, cautioning that the alternative is a wider conflict with grave consequences.
Multiple countries at the Security Council called for an immediate halt to attacks and a return to negotiations.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate attacks” on neighbours, warning they risk dragging the region into broader war.
EU foreign ministers convened an emergency meeting to assess next steps and press for talks.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey said Iranian missile and drone strikes came close to British personnel in Bahrain. He warned of a “very real and rising threat” and said British aircraft would intercept Iranian drones and missiles if necessary.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on the US and Iran to resume talks in a statement on Saturday, saying they favoured a negotiated settlement. The three countries have led efforts to reach a negotiated solution over Iran’s nuclear programme.
“We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes,” they said. “Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future,” they added.
US President Donald Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history.”
He called on the Iranian people to “seize control of your destiny,” framing the moment as an opportunity for regime change.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to “overthrow the regime,” calling Khamenei a “cruel tyrant” who had spread terror and had sought Israel’s destruction.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the killing a “cynical violation” of international law.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the attack violated international norms and undermined the post–World War II global order, stressing that strikes without UN authorisation weaken international stability.
The Arab League condemned Iranian attacks on neighbouring states as a violation of sovereignty.
Iraqi leaders, including cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, declared mourning, calling the killing an act of aggression.
President Masoud Pezeshkian called the killing a “declaration of war against Muslims,” vowing Iran would avenge the attack.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards pledged to punish those responsible.
