GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi court orders construction company to pay Dh10,000 for car damage at site

Construction debris fall on vehicle parked near building site, court fines contractor

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi court orders construction company to pay Dh10,000 for car damage at site
Unsplash

Dubai: An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a construction company to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a woman after finding it liable for damage to her vehicle caused by falling building materials from a neighbouring site.

The Abu Dhabi Civil, Family and Administrative Court ruled that the company bore responsibility after cement debris fell onto the claimant’s car during construction works adjacent to her home, causing material damage. The findings were supported by an inspection report submitted in related criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors had previously referred the company to criminal trial, where it was convicted and fined Dh3,000. The judgment was upheld on appeal and became final after all avenues of challenge were exhausted, giving it binding effect before the civil court in establishing fault.

The claimant subsequently filed a civil lawsuit seeking 49,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages. After reviewing the documents and hearing submissions from both parties, the court awarded Dh10,000 in full compensation for both financial and non-financial harm.

The company was also ordered to pay court fees and expenses, in addition to Dh500 in legal costs.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The court found that the woman had obtained the money through deception and was therefore obligated to repay it.

Insta recruitment scam: Woman ordered to pay Dh14,000

2m read
Abu Dhabi: Two men fined Dh60,000 for assault

Abu Dhabi: Two men fined Dh60,000 for assault

2m read
An investor was lured into a scam on social media

Investor loses life savings to online trading scam

2m read
Civil marriages on the rise

Abu Dhabi court sees surge in civil marriages and wills

2m read