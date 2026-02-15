Construction debris fall on vehicle parked near building site, court fines contractor
Dubai: An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a construction company to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a woman after finding it liable for damage to her vehicle caused by falling building materials from a neighbouring site.
The Abu Dhabi Civil, Family and Administrative Court ruled that the company bore responsibility after cement debris fell onto the claimant’s car during construction works adjacent to her home, causing material damage. The findings were supported by an inspection report submitted in related criminal proceedings.
Prosecutors had previously referred the company to criminal trial, where it was convicted and fined Dh3,000. The judgment was upheld on appeal and became final after all avenues of challenge were exhausted, giving it binding effect before the civil court in establishing fault.
The claimant subsequently filed a civil lawsuit seeking 49,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages. After reviewing the documents and hearing submissions from both parties, the court awarded Dh10,000 in full compensation for both financial and non-financial harm.
The company was also ordered to pay court fees and expenses, in addition to Dh500 in legal costs.