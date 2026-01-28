GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi court fines cleaning firm Dh10,000 over damaged sofa

Court finds company used unsuitable materials, causing material and moral harm

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Judges say company breached duty of care by using inappropriate cleaning tools.
Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ordered a furniture cleaning company to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a woman after it failed to remove a stain from her sofa and instead damaged the upholstery by using unsuitable cleaning materials.

The court ruled that the company’s error resulted in both material and moral damage to the claimant. The woman had filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the ruined sofa, valued at Dh4,375, along with damages and legal costs. She submitted copies of WhatsApp conversations with the company and the purchase invoice as evidence, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The defendant argued that it had made every effort to remove the stain and had offered to repair the sofa by replacing the upholstery, claiming the plaintiff’s demands were excessive.

In its ruling, the court found the company at fault for causing the damage, noting that it initially agreed to replace the sofa before reversing its position. The court awarded Dh10,000 in compensation, along with 5 per cent annual interest from the date the ruling becomes final until full payment and ordered the company to cover legal costs.

