Exemptions apply for staff whose roles require on-site presence
Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council has announced that all employees across government departments, authorities, and institutions in the emirate will work remotely on Friday due to unstable weather conditions affecting the UAE.
The council said the decision aims to protect public safety while ensuring business continuity during the adverse conditions.
Employees whose roles require physical presence at the workplace are exempt, subject to the determination of the competent authority within each government entity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox