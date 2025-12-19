GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah implements remote working for government employees due to unstable weather

Exemptions apply for staff whose roles require on-site presence

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Authorities urge adherence to safety measures while maintaining operations.
Authorities urge adherence to safety measures while maintaining operations.

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council has announced that all employees across government departments, authorities, and institutions in the emirate will work remotely on Friday due to unstable weather conditions affecting the UAE.

The council said the decision aims to protect public safety while ensuring business continuity during the adverse conditions.

Employees whose roles require physical presence at the workplace are exempt, subject to the determination of the competent authority within each government entity.

Related Topics:
UAERas Al Khaimahuae weatehr

