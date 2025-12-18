GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah weather alert: Remote work for government staff amid storms

Fujairah follows other emirates in remote work amid storm threats

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Fujairah: The Government of Fujairah has announced that all employees of local government entities will work remotely on Friday, December 19, in response to the ongoing unstable weather conditions affecting parts of the UAE.

The decision applies to all government staff in the emirate, with the exception of roles that require physical presence at the workplace, as determined by the relevant authorities. 

The move is aimed at safeguarding employees while ensuring the continuity of essential services during the adverse weather.

Fujairah’s announcement follows similar measures taken by other emirates. Earlier, both Dubai and Ajman confirmed the adoption of remote working arrangements for government employees on Friday. 

The National Centre of Meteorology has warned of unsettled conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility, prompting several government bodies to activate precautionary measures and business continuity plans.

