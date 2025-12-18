GOLD/FOREX
Unstable weather: Dubai government employees shift to remote work Friday

Directive issued by Sheikh Hamdan to ensure staff safety amid rough weather conditions

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Officials urge organisations to take precautionary measures for staff safety.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai government employees will shift to remote working on Friday, December 19, following directives from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, in response to prevailing weather conditions.

The decision applies to all Dubai government entities, except for roles that require physical presence. The measure aims to safeguard employees while ensuring continuity of government services during the period of unstable weather.

Government bodies have been instructed to implement the directive according to operational needs while maintaining essential services. The private sector is also encouraged to adopt similar arrangements where feasible, based on the nature of work, to protect staff.

The move comes amid ongoing weather fluctuations affecting parts of the UAE, prompting authorities to issue advisories and safety guidance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
UAE weatherDubaiRain

