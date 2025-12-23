GOLD/FOREX
Jebel Jais temporarily shuts down operations following UAE's heavy December rainfall

UAE’s coldest spot hits 3.5°C as mountain destination pauses operations for safety

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Neelima Khiste

Dubai: Anyone planning a hike or winter outing at Jebel Jais this week will need to put plans on hold. The UAE’s highest mountain destination has temporarily closed all operations after heavy rainfall and a sharp drop in temperatures raised safety concerns across the area.

Temperatures at Jebel Jais fell to 3.5°C early Saturday morning, one of the coldest readings recorded in the country so far this season, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. The low was logged shortly after midnight, following a powerful weather system that brought widespread rain, gusty winds and cooler air across the UAE between December 17 and 19.

Temporary closure after severe weather

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said Jebel Jais has been proactively closed to allow for comprehensive safety inspections and essential maintenance following the recent weather. Standing water, unstable ground conditions and the risk of shifting rocks prompted the precautionary decision.

All operations at Jebel Jais will remain closed until further notice while specialist teams carry out detailed assessments. Temporary road closures are also in place to support maintenance work and ensure public safety.

The closure affects all activities and attractions at the mountain destination, including the Jais Flight zipline, 1484 by Puro, Red Rock BBQ, Via Ferrata routes, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and yoga sessions at Jais Viewing Deck Park.

While hiking and climbing areas are not formally shut, authorities have urged extreme caution. Visitors have been advised to avoid affected routes, particularly in areas where rainfall has left slippery paths and loose rocks. Camping in wadis has also been strongly discouraged during the current unsettled conditions.

Safety takes priority during peak season

Winter is traditionally the busiest time of year at Jebel Jais, drawing visitors for cooler temperatures, hiking trails and mountain experiences. Officials said the decision to close operations was taken with visitor wellbeing firmly in mind, despite the peak season demand.

Donald Bremner, chief executive of Marjan Lifestyle, said the phased closure reflects a commitment to responsible tourism.

“At Jebel Jais, responsible tourism means putting people, nature and safety first,” Bremner said. “Our mountains are one of the UAE’s most powerful natural assets, and protecting both our visitors and this environment is essential to ensuring they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

He added that reopening will follow a phased approach, with each area resuming operations only after meeting strict safety standards.

Rainfall far above normal levels

The closure follows exceptionally heavy rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah. The National Centre of Meteorology recorded 127mm of rain in the Al Ghaznah area over two days, more than double the UAE’s typical annual rainfall in recent dry years.

Mina Saqr port area received 123mm, while mountainous regions including Jebel Jais and Jebel Al Rahibah were hit by more than 115mm. Flooding was reported on roads and in residential communities, prompting Ras Al Khaimah Police to increase patrols in high-risk areas.

The UAE typically receives around 100mm of rainfall annually, a figure that has fallen below 50mm in recent years. The only recent exception was April 2024, when storms delivered the highest rainfall in 75 years.

Cooler weather to linger

While the main wave of rainfall has passed, the NCM said cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions will continue through the weekend. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with a chance of light, localised showers in northern and eastern areas.

Daytime temperatures across the country will remain pleasant, but nights will feel distinctly cold, especially inland and in mountainous regions. Coastal areas are expected to see daytime highs of 20 to 23°C, dropping to 12 to 16°C at night. Mountain areas will remain the coldest, with night-time temperatures between 8 and 12°C.

Winds will blow north-westerly to south-westerly, fresh at times, raising dust in open areas. Sea conditions remain rough, and marine activities should be planned with caution.

What visitors should do next?

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay updated through official Jebel Jais channels as maintenance progresses and reopening timelines are confirmed. Once safety enhancements are completed, officials said there will be ample opportunities to enjoy the remainder of the 2025–26 winter season.

For now, anyone considering a hike or mountain drive is advised to delay plans, dress warmly, and prioritise safety as winter conditions tighten their grip across the UAE.

