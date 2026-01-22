GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Ladies Club launches women-only hiking adventure in Ras Al Khaimah

The event offers scenic mountain trails, nature visits, and outdoor breakfast experience

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah Ladies Club’s Al Dhaid branch has announced the launch of its ladies hiking event, offering women a unique outdoor adventure that combines fitness, exploration and nature.

Taking place on January 31, 2026, in the Asimah area of Ras Al Khaimah, the event features a moderate-level hiking trail across mountain landscapes and traditional highland villages.

Participants will also visit the Emirates flower Farm and the Santorini Rest Area, in addition to enjoying a group breakfast in the open air, designed to promote relaxation and social connection in a safe woman-only setting.

The event will run from 7.30am to 11.30am, with a participation fee of Dh250.

Organisers said the initiative reflects the club’s commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyles and motivating women to take part in outdoor activities that enhance physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and appreciation of the UAE’s natural environment.

Those who wish to participate can call 06 506 2222 or 055 555 2838 for bookings and enquiries.

Ras Al Khaimah

