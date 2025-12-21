Ras Al Khaimah strengthens flood preparedness after rains

Authorities plan infrastructure upgrades after recent floods
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Police, Brigadier Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, conducted field inspections of several vital areas and dams across the emirate following the recent weather conditions that brought heavy rainfall over the past two days.
He was accompanied by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, along with senior police officers and members of the emirate’s emergency and crisis team.
The tour aimed to assess the impact of rainwater, review ongoing rehabilitation works, and ensure the safety and operational efficiency of key sites and dams.
Brigadier Al Tair directed that maintenance be carried out at a number of locations to enhance their readiness, stressing the need to protect lives and property, reduce potential future damage, and implement practical and sustainable solutions to strengthen infrastructure during emergencies.
He said that, in coordination with strategic partners, detailed studies are being prepared for affected sites to improve their resilience to floods and rainfall and ensure readiness for any similar weather conditions in the future.
Brigadier Al Tair added that the local emergency and crisis team is working intensively to identify solutions to limit rain-related damage during the winter season, while supporting relevant entities to reinforce the emirate’s infrastructure system.
At the conclusion of the inspection, he highlighted the importance of coordination between federal and local authorities in future planning to minimise the impact of rainfall and ensure the efficiency of infrastructure and dams in dealing with potential emergencies.
He also expressed appreciation to all partners, including local and federal teams, the private sector and community members, for their support and contribution to the swift recovery.
