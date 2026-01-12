Walking in together, their energy was infectious. “We are honoured to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama,” Chopra Jonas announced, while Lisa added, “The nominees this year took us on unforgettable journeys with their performances.”

Off-stage, Chopra Jonas dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with understated, elegant jewelry. She arrived alongside husband Nick Jonas, sharing glimpses of her upcoming projects, including her new production venture, The Bluff. “This one comes out on February 25th on Prime,” she told the Associated Press, “and it’s my first as a producer. I get to play a female pirate from the 1800s — it’s a bloody, rated ‘R’ movie, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The couple also gave fans a peek into their home life with a lighthearted exchange about what they watch together. Nick admitted, “It’s been such a great year in film and TV. We don’t really have guilty pleasures — everything’s fair game.” Priyanka laughed, “No, we can watch whatever you like. I watch mine on my iPad.”

