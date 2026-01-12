GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

How Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK's Lisa set the Golden Globes stage on fire

Trust two dazzling talents to make Noah Wyle's The Pitt win a memorable awards moment

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Golden Globes
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Golden Globes
AFP-AMY SUSSMAN

Dubai: The 83rd Golden Globes kicked off in style as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the stage to present the Best Actor in a Television Drama award, delivering a moment that had the audience buzzing.

Walking in together, their energy was infectious. “We are honoured to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama,” Chopra Jonas announced, while Lisa added, “The nominees this year took us on unforgettable journeys with their performances.”

The pair sprinkled in playful banter as they introduced the nominees. Priyanka quipped, “Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels,” with Lisa following, “Others took us to magical faraway lands.”

After teasing the crowd with her trademark enthusiasm—“Go stealers!”—Priyanka read the list: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). The Globe ultimately went to Noah Wyle for his captivating performance in The Pitt.

Off-stage, Chopra Jonas dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with understated, elegant jewelry. She arrived alongside husband Nick Jonas, sharing glimpses of her upcoming projects, including her new production venture, The Bluff. “This one comes out on February 25th on Prime,” she told the Associated Press, “and it’s my first as a producer. I get to play a female pirate from the 1800s — it’s a bloody, rated ‘R’ movie, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The couple also gave fans a peek into their home life with a lighthearted exchange about what they watch together. Nick admitted, “It’s been such a great year in film and TV. We don’t really have guilty pleasures — everything’s fair game.” Priyanka laughed, “No, we can watch whatever you like. I watch mine on my iPad.”

Chopra Jonas is set for a packed year, with major releases on the horizon. She stars in S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi as Mandakini opposite Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, cementing 2026 as another milestone year for the global star.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodbollywoodKpopBollywood icons

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photo/Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas serve major couple goals

2m read
A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.

Golden Globes 2026: Top 11 things to look forward to

3m read
Priyanka Chopra

Golden Globes : Priyanka Chopra among presenters

2m read
Priyanka Chopra in her new film, The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra turns pirate in new film, Bluff

2m read