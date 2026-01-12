Trust two dazzling talents to make Noah Wyle's The Pitt win a memorable awards moment
Dubai: The 83rd Golden Globes kicked off in style as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the stage to present the Best Actor in a Television Drama award, delivering a moment that had the audience buzzing.
Walking in together, their energy was infectious. “We are honoured to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama,” Chopra Jonas announced, while Lisa added, “The nominees this year took us on unforgettable journeys with their performances.”
The pair sprinkled in playful banter as they introduced the nominees. Priyanka quipped, “Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels,” with Lisa following, “Others took us to magical faraway lands.”
After teasing the crowd with her trademark enthusiasm—“Go stealers!”—Priyanka read the list: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). The Globe ultimately went to Noah Wyle for his captivating performance in The Pitt.
Off-stage, Chopra Jonas dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with understated, elegant jewelry. She arrived alongside husband Nick Jonas, sharing glimpses of her upcoming projects, including her new production venture, The Bluff. “This one comes out on February 25th on Prime,” she told the Associated Press, “and it’s my first as a producer. I get to play a female pirate from the 1800s — it’s a bloody, rated ‘R’ movie, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The couple also gave fans a peek into their home life with a lighthearted exchange about what they watch together. Nick admitted, “It’s been such a great year in film and TV. We don’t really have guilty pleasures — everything’s fair game.” Priyanka laughed, “No, we can watch whatever you like. I watch mine on my iPad.”
Chopra Jonas is set for a packed year, with major releases on the horizon. She stars in S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi as Mandakini opposite Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, cementing 2026 as another milestone year for the global star.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox