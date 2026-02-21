Apple releases iOS 26.4 public beta with AI playlists and video podcasts

New update lets users generate playlists and watch video podcasts on iPhone
Apple has released the public beta of iOS 26.4, introducing new artificial intelligence features designed to reshape how users discover music, consume podcasts and interact with media across the iPhone ecosystem.
One of the most notable additions is AI-powered playlist generation in Apple Music, allowing users to create customized playlists based on prompts or listening patterns. The feature builds on Apple’s wider push into AI-assisted personalization, a strategy increasingly seen across streaming platforms competing for user engagement.
The update also introduces support for video podcasts in the Apple Podcasts app, enabling creators to publish video episodes and allowing listeners to switch seamlessly between audio and video formats, according to TechCrunch. This integration uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology and supports both streaming and offline viewing.
Apple’s move into video podcasting reflects a broader shift in the podcasting industry, where platforms like YouTube and Spotify have expanded into video content to attract audiences and creators.
Beyond music and podcasts, iOS 26.4 includes updates across Apple’s core apps and services as part of its ongoing rollout of AI-driven features. Earlier releases in the iOS 26 cycle introduced AI-powered recommendations, notification summaries and media playback enhancements, reflecting Apple’s broader push toward intelligent software across its operating systems.
The public beta gives early adopters access to these features ahead of a wider release later this year. Apple traditionally uses public beta programs to test new capabilities and gather feedback before pushing updates to millions of iPhone users globally.