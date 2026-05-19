Softa Technologies outlines ZKTOR’s South Asia beta progress at New Delhi press conference

Indian social platform tops 500,000 beta users across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Softa Technologies, the company behind ZKTOR, outlined the South Asia beta progress of its Indian social media platform at a press conference held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.
The company said ZKTOR has crossed half a million beta users across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with early adoption coming largely from Gen Z users and young women. It also plans to extend beta testing to Bhutan, Pakistan and Maldives as part of the next phase of regional testing.
ZKTOR is being developed as an all-in-one Indian social media platform focused on privacy, safer digital participation and user control. According to Softa Technologies, it is built with privacy and data safety by design, supported by Zero Knowledge Server Architecture, No URL Media Architecture, no behaviour tracking and default multi-layer encryption.
Sunil Kumar Singh, Founder and CEO of Softa Technologies, said ZKTOR has been built to make user protection a default part of the platform experience and to create a cleaner, safer and more controlled social media environment for users across India and South Asia.
Softa Technologies said ZKTOR is designed for users seeking better control over privacy, content exposure and digital interaction, especially in markets where online safety and trust are becoming increasingly important.
The company said the planned beta rollout in Bhutan, Pakistan and the Maldives will help test ZKTOR across diverse user groups, languages and local digital environments before wider availability.
Alongside ZKTOR, Softa Technologies is developing Subkuz for hyperlocal news and diaspora communities, Ezowm for hyperlocal commerce, Hola AI as an intelligence and safety layer, and ZHAN as a transparent hyperlocal advertising network. Company said the wider ecosystem is aimed at supporting local creators, small businesses, women-led enterprises, home-based entrepreneurs and community-level digital participation.
Softa Technologies added that ZKTOR has been developed through an independent and cost-efficient operating model focused on scalability, sustainability and long-term product control. Singh, who brings experience across India and Finland, said Softa’s long-term focus is to build responsible digital infrastructure around privacy, local participation and user trust.