Algoma University highlights Canada study pathways for international students at Edufair

This 50-year old public university in Ontario offers industry-aligned education
International students are increasingly prioritising career outcomes, employability, scholarships, and academic pathways while exploring higher education options in Canada.
Speaking at Edufair in Dubai, Nisha Darmwal, South Asia Manager of Algoma University, said students are now more focused on structured planning and institution selection.
“Canada continues to remain a strong destination for international students, but the landscape has changed, and students are now more careful about choosing programmes and institutions that align with their career goals,” said Darmwal during a spotlight session.
Algoma University, a public university in Ontario, is positioning itself around industry-aligned education, particularly in technology, business and health-related fields.
“Our programmes are designed to match current industry demand, so students are not only studying but also preparing for real job opportunities after graduation,” said Darmwal.
The university, established in 1965, operates campuses in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Brampton, offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programmes.
“We are seeing strong demand for AI, data science and computer science programmes because students understand these fields are driving future careers globally,” said Darmwal
Algoma University offers both thesis-based and course-based graduate programmes, along with a host of undergraduate degree options, combining academic excellence with real-world experience.
Scholarships remain a key draw for international applicants. The university offers merit-based scholarships and bursaries, including awards of up to CAD 20,000 (Dh54,000). “We continue to support international students through scholarships and financial aid so that access to quality education remains within reach,” said Darmwal.
She said public universities in Canada remain a preferred choice for international students due to academic credibility and stronger long-term outcomes.
“Students and parents are looking closely at institutional quality, and public universities continue to be a trusted pathway for international education.”
She also advised students to plan ahead when applying to Canadian institutions.
“Students should ideally start their applications at least five months in advance. Admissions and visa processing can take several months depending on the profile and intake,” said Darmwal.
Algoma University offers three intakes annually, January, May and September, giving students flexible entry points into Canadian higher education.