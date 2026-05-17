Germany, Canada among top picks for UAE students

Career pathways now central to study abroad decisions, said Clint Khan from Y-Axis
Germany, France, Australia and Canada are emerging as the top choices for students exploring international education, according to Clint Khan, Director at Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair.
Speaking on the sidelines of Gulf News Edufair in Abu Dhabi, Khan said students are increasingly factoring in post-study work pathways, long-term residency options and settlement opportunities alongside the quality of education while deciding where to study.
“What we have been seeing at Edufair is that parents and students are coming in with much more clarity about what they want to study. There is absolutely no doubt about their academic interests anymore. But what students are now also looking at very closely are post-study work visas, migration pathways and where they can eventually settle down after graduation,” he said.
He added that the focus has shifted compared to earlier years, when the priority was primarily studying abroad and securing employment.
“Earlier, students mainly focused on where they could study, get a job and settle down later. Now, they are looking for a backup, a sense of security and a clear Plan B. They want to know that the investment they make in their education can eventually help them settle down in that particular country and possibly even lead to citizenship,” Khan said.
Explaining why post-study work pathways have become central to decision-making, Khan pointed to tightening residency routes in traditional destinations.
“Students go to the US and the UK to study and eventually hope to settle down. They may get a post-study work visa, but staying back long term is becoming increasingly difficult,” he said.
“In the US, students need an employer willing to sponsor a H-1B nomination, which is extremely difficult. In the UK, students now have an 18-month post-study work visa, but they still need employer sponsorship to continue staying there, which is also very challenging for many graduates.”
He added that this uncertainty is reshaping student preferences.
“If students are unable to settle down, they often have to return to their home countries after spending a significant amount on their education. That is why students are now starting to seriously consider countries where there is a clearer pathway to long-term residency and settlement.”
Khan said this is reflected in rising interest in specific destinations.
“Europe is definitely seeing strong interest right now. Countries like Germany and France are receiving a huge number of enquiries from students,” he said.
“At the same time, Canada and Australia continue to remain popular because of their stronger pathways to permanent residency and settlement opportunities,“ he said, adding, “Germany, France, Canada and Australia are currently topping the list for students.”
Khan urged students to look beyond just university choice and consider future job demand.
“One of the most important things students should look at is which occupations are going to remain in demand in the future,” Khan said.
“With AI, engineering and technology rapidly transforming industries, students need to think carefully about future job markets. They should look at countries where there is demand for skilled professionals in these sectors, while also considering the country’s long-term migration and settlement pathways.”