Students must weigh PR and post-study options before choosing international universities: Clint Khan

Clear residency and work pathways draw students to Canada, Australia and Germany
As global study abroad decisions become increasingly outcome-driven, students are no longer focusing only on university rankings or tuition fees. Instead, long-term settlement prospects, including post-study work rights and permanent residency (PR) pathways, are now playing a decisive role in destination and course selection.
Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis highlighted that students and parents are adopting a more strategic approach towards study abroad decisions, evaluating overseas education as a route to career stability and long-term settlement.
He advised students to factor in post-study work opportunities and residency options before finalising a university and destination.
“The country choice, made early, is what decides whether PR is a realistic outcome or just a hope,” said Khan, on the sidelines of Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Khan said that countries such as Canada, Australia and Germany remain top choices for international students due to structured post-study work frameworks and clearer migration pathways compared to other destinations.
“In Canada, students receive a Post Graduation Work Permit ranging from 8 months up to 3 years. Germany offers an 18-month job search visa after graduation. Australia provides 2 to 4 years on the Temporary Graduate visa, depending on the qualification,” he said.
Khan added that these post-study work periods act as critical transition phases where graduates build local experience, which then strengthens their eligibility for permanent residency routes.
According to Khan, studying in the destination country provides a significant advantage over applying for migration directly from abroad.
“In Canada, students can move through the Canadian Experience Class or the Federal Skilled Worker stream. In Australia, the 482 visa leads into the 186 permanent visa, or graduates can apply directly through the skilled migration programme. In Germany, graduates can secure either a work permit or the EU Blue Card, which is one of the fastest routes to PR and eventual citizenship in Europe,” he explained.
“Applying from outside, with no local study or work experience, is significantly harder on points based systems,” he added.
Khan said the predictability of immigration systems in countries like Canada, Australia and Germany is a major factor influencing student choices.
“The pathways are clearly laid out, and that is exactly what makes these destinations attractive,” he said.
“In simple terms, a student finishes their degree, moves onto a post study work visa, gains local work experience in a skilled role, and then applies for permanent residency through the relevant skilled or experience based stream.”
Most of these systems prioritise candidates already contributing to the local economy, making international graduates a preferred category in many immigration frameworks.
Khan also highlighted a growing trend where students align their course choices with occupations listed in national skills shortage frameworks.
Fields such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, teaching and finance continue to dominate demand across key destinations.
“Most destination countries publish their occupations in demand lists, and the overlap across them is striking. A student who picks a course aligned with these fields is not just choosing a degree, they are choosing a high probability route to permanent settlement,” he said.
Khan advised students to evaluate immigration stability, post-study work duration and job market alignment before selecting a destination, rather than focusing only on admission offers.
“Before picking a destination, a student should look at four things: the country’s PR programme activity, the alignment of their course with the in demand occupations list, the length and flexibility of the post study work visa, and the long term cost to outcome ratio,” he said.