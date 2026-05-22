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After Salman Khan’s paparazzi clash, Sara Tendulkar blasts derogatory comments: ‘You are disgusting…’

The paparazzi posted unsettling comments

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sara Tendulkar slammed the paparazzi for referring to her in insulting comments.
Sara Tendulkar slammed the paparazzi for referring to her in insulting comments.

Just a day after Salman Khan publicly called out paparazzi behaviour, questioning their increasingly intrusive conduct, another celebrity voice has joined the growing backlash against invasive media culture, this time over an offensive caption targeting Sara Tendulkar.

The incident stems from an airport video circulated by a paparazzi page, which carried a derogatory caption, fat-shaming her and mentioning her 'sister-in-law' referenced is entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar in March 2026.

Sara did not stay silent. She reshared the clip on her Instagram Stories and directly called out the page, writing, “You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave. Us. Alone.”

Her response has reignited debate around the tone and ethics of paparazzi culture, especially when it comes to women in the public eye, who are frequently reduced to their appearance in online commentary.

The controversy has also widened conversations around toxic paparazzi behaviour, with several recent incidents adding fuel to the criticism. Actor Patralekhaa, for instance, recently hit back at body-shaming comments directed at her after childbirth, calling out the unrealistic expectations placed on women’s bodies.

Just this week, Salman Khan lost his cool at the paparazzi, who reportedly followed him to the hospital, where he was visiting a close friend. Later, Salman wrote a scathing couple of posts. He wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” alongside a post.

He further criticised the use of his film’s name in such a setting, saying photographers should have shown restraint instead of turning a distressing personal moment into content. As he mentioned in the post, forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?

In a follow-up post, the actor issued a stronger warning against exploiting such situations for publicity and reminded the paparazzi of the boundaries between professional coverage and personal distress. “I’ll burn a hundred of you down like this. Next time, try pulling this stunt when one of my brothers is going through pain – just try it with me once. When someone from your family is in the hospital, should I react like this.” The next day, the paparazzi asked for his forgiveness at the hospital.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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