In a follow-up post, the actor issued a stronger warning against exploiting such situations for publicity and reminded the paparazzi of the boundaries between professional coverage and personal distress. “I’ll burn a hundred of you down like this. Next time, try pulling this stunt when one of my brothers is going through pain – just try it with me once. When someone from your family is in the hospital, should I react like this.” The next day, the paparazzi asked for his forgiveness at the hospital.