Later, Salman Khan addressed the controversy on Instagram
A day after his fiery confrontation with paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital went viral, Salman Khan appeared to make peace with the photographers and even shared a few laughs with them.
The star attended the success bash of Raja Shivaji on Wednesday, where he made a special cameo appearance alongside actor-director Riteish Deshmukh. But before the cameras could begin clicking, the photographers had something else to say: An apology.
As Salman stepped out for pictures, paparazzi gathered around him and repeatedly said sorry for the chaos that unfolded the previous night. Noticing the commotion, Salman asked his security team not to stop one photographer from approaching him and tried to understand what was happening. Once he realised the photographers were apologising, he acknowledged them and signalled that things were fine between them.
When the photographers apologised again for Tuesday night’s incident, Salman jokingly replied, "Say it louder, I can’t hear all of you properly)."
The actor also questioned why photographers had not shared another clip from the hospital incident, one that showed them running around in slippers. As the conversation continued, the paparazzi once again admitted their mistake and apologised.
Salman then revealed the emotional reason behind his anger. “Inki wife bahut beemar thi… (Someone’s wife was not well),” he said, explaining that the hospital visit involved someone close to him whose wife was seriously ill.
The reconciliation comes a day after Salman lost his temper at photographers who followed him to a hospital in Mumbai and shouted 'Maatrubhumi', the title of his upcoming film, while he was there.
Visibly upset in the viral videos, Salman lashed out at them, while gesturing towards his forehead. He also questioned how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to hospital.
Later, Salman addressed the controversy on Instagram, reacting strongly to the videos circulating online. “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” Salman wrote. The actor also sent several warnings, expressing that he wasn't afraid to stand up for himself.
On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi alongside Chitrangda Singh. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.