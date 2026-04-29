The actor reunites with Salman in a key role after a recent show of support
Dubai: Rajpal Yadav has begun shooting for Salman Khan's upcoming untitled action entertainer, currently going by the working title SVC63.
The casting comes shortly after Salman publicly stood by Rajpal during a difficult period involving a cheque bounce and debt case, a gesture that did not go unnoticed by fans of either actor.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal has been cast as Salman's right-hand man, described as one of the film's more important roles with a strong comic thread running through it. Given what Rajpal has always done best on screen, that sounds about right.
The two are no strangers to each other. Rajpal is remembered as Chotta Don in Partner and Chotta Pandit in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, both films that made good use of his chemistry with Salman. This is their first collaboration in some time, and it appears to have come together naturally rather than by calculation.
Rajpal was originally due to start filming in May but began ahead of schedule.
The film is directed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Nayanthara, widely known as Lady Superstar for her standing in South Indian cinema, has been confirmed as the female lead. The announcement came on 31 March, when the production house welcomed her on X.
Paidipally also shared his own note, writing that he had always admired her "for the grace, strength and the dignity that she always carries."
It marks the first time Salman has worked with either the director or the actress, which makes the pairing one of the more interesting crossovers in Hindi cinema at the moment.
Salman has confirmed the film will release on Eid 2027. On sharing a video from the mahurat ceremony, he wrote: “You should think a little ahead, that’s why I announced Eid. You’ll have to wait as long as I do.”
Rajpal, meanwhile, is coming off a solid run with Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar, which released on 17 April 2026.