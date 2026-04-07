Recently, Rajpal Yadav faced a jibe at an award show that left fans rather indignant
While Rajpal Yadav has been weathering a heavy legal storm lately, he just gained support from Salman Khan. The actor recently spent time in Tihar Jail over a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.
At the recent Chetak Screen Awards, while Rajpal was discussing the complexities of fluctuating global currencies, the host pivoted to a sharp personal jab: "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (You will anyway have to return the due amount)."
Yadav smiled it off.
Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Salman said, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai (Rajpal, you are working for the last 30 years here and we all have worked multiple times with you because we know you know your job and bring value to it. You will continue to get work and at the rate of the dollar. This is the reality).”
He added, “Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai (Please remember that we often say things on the flow but let it remain within you. Let the dollar go down what does it matter? You will be giving it in India only) @rajpalofficial,” he added.
Moreover, Yadav also released a new video to explain his stance on the matter. "“Hello, everyone. I had the honour of attending the Chetak Screen Awards a few days ago. There, I met with many from the industry; there were lots of performances and skits, and an amazing vibe overall. During one of the skits, I was in conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan about the world economy, war, and how common people see it. It was the general idea of the presentation.”
He went on to add, “Sometimes it happens in films too, we design one scene with something in mind but the meaning does not reach the audience in the same way. This is cinema! Saurabh and Zakir are like brothers to me. They have always respected me. They are very close to me. We are artists and storytellers, always connected to each other. Saurabh even got the audience to applaud during the show. Thank you, Saurabh, and please do not criticise him and hurt him. If you hurt him, you will hurt me. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I love you all. I am here because of you all. Thank you.”
The road hasn't been easy for the actor. Following his incarceration in February for the Rs 9 crore debt, he was granted interim bail on February 16. In a significant relief, the Delhi High Court recently clarified that he would not be taken back into custody, even after the initial interim order was vacated. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Bhooth Bangla, reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Tabu.