He went on to add, “Sometimes it happens in films too, we design one scene with something in mind but the meaning does not reach the audience in the same way. This is cinema! Saurabh and Zakir are like brothers to me. They have always respected me. They are very close to me. We are artists and storytellers, always connected to each other. Saurabh even got the audience to applaud during the show. Thank you, Saurabh, and please do not criticise him and hurt him. If you hurt him, you will hurt me. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I love you all. I am here because of you all. Thank you.”