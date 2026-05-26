Varun Dhawan film casts Mouni Roy as 'mother': Age-gap triggers buzz online

Internet reacts as 40-year-old Mouni Roy plays 39-year old Varun Dhawan’s mother onscreen
Dubai: Bollywood’s upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has found itself at the centre of online chatter after reports confirmed that actor Mouni Roy (40) will appear in a 'fake mother' role to Varun Dhawan (39) in the film’s trailer.
The casting choice, part of director David Dhawan’s signature slapstick universe, has triggered widespread discussion on social media due to the extremely small age difference between the two actors, with audiences reacting more to the meta humour of the setup than the storyline itself.
According to multiple entertainment reports and trailer coverage, Mouni Roy’s character is introduced in a comedic sequence where Varun Dhawan’s role explicitly asks for a “Nirupa Roy-style mother,” a nod to the iconic Bollywood archetype of dramatic on-screen mothers. She then appears in an exaggerated, stylised avatar as his “nakli” or fake mother.
The film itself is a romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, with misunderstandings forming being the core of the plot, a lot of fan's comparing it with the 90s trop with two girls and one male lead.
Once the trailer dropped, the casting quickly became a trending topic, with viewers highlighting the unusual age gap between the two actors.
Social media posts described the decision as “peak David Dhawan chaos" while others joked about Bollywood’s willingness to lean into absurdity for comedic effect. One widely circulated reaction labelled the casting as 'brain rot' a phrase increasingly used online to describe deliberately nonsensical or exaggerated entertainment designed for viral humour.
By the looks of it, in typical David Dhawan style, the film is built on exaggerated characterisation rather than realism, if anything the reaction proves that Bollywood’s brand of 'logic-defying comedy' is still very much alive.