What initially appeared to be a defensive move has now turned into a strategic win. When Toxic was locked for a June 4 release, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai chose to step aside, avoiding a direct box office face-off with a pan-India spectacle headlined by Yash, whose post-KGF popularity has made him one of the most bankable stars across markets. The decision to move to May 22 was clearly about survival in a crowded theatrical landscape. However, with Toxic no longer occupying that slot, June 5 has reopened as prime real estate, allowing Varun’s film to reclaim its original positioning without the looming threat of competition.