Yash’s delay hands Varun Dhawan a clear post-IPL runway at the box office
Dubai: In a film industry where release dates can make or break a project, Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has found itself in a far more advantageous position after an unexpected reshuffle.
The romantic comedy, which had earlier been advanced to May 22 to avoid a clash, will now arrive in cinemas on June 5, 2026, its originally planned date, following the postponement of Yash’s much-anticipated action film Toxic.
What initially appeared to be a defensive move has now turned into a strategic win. When Toxic was locked for a June 4 release, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai chose to step aside, avoiding a direct box office face-off with a pan-India spectacle headlined by Yash, whose post-KGF popularity has made him one of the most bankable stars across markets. The decision to move to May 22 was clearly about survival in a crowded theatrical landscape. However, with Toxic no longer occupying that slot, June 5 has reopened as prime real estate, allowing Varun’s film to reclaim its original positioning without the looming threat of competition.
Varun confirmed the shift with a social media post that was as telling as it was gracious. By thanking Yash and Maddock Films for helping “reset the calendar,” he highlighted a growing trend in the industry—one that favours coordination over confrontation. Not too long ago, such high-profile date changes would have sparked rivalry narratives, but today, there is a visible effort among producers and stars to avoid clashes that dilute box office potential for all parties involved.
The timing of this release is particularly significant because it places Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. The IPL has long been a dominant force in the Indian entertainment calendar, often pulling audiences away from theatres, especially for films that rely on casual viewing rather than spectacle-driven urgency. By arriving right after the tournament, the film positions itself to benefit from renewed audience attention, tapping into viewers who are likely to return to cinemas once the cricket frenzy subsides.
For a romantic comedy, this breathing space is invaluable. Unlike large-scale action films that depend on massive opening weekends, rom-coms often thrive on steady word-of-mouth and repeat viewing. In recent years, the genre has struggled to command theatrical footfalls unless supported by strong timing and relatability. By avoiding both a major clash and the IPL window, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to be playing the long game, aiming for sustained performance rather than a one-weekend splash.
The contrast with Toxic also underscores how differently films are positioned today. While Yash’s project is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer with a pan-India appeal, Varun’s film leans into a lighter, more accessible space. The two films were never direct competitors in tone, but at the box office, scale often trumps nuance. This reshuffle ensures that each film can now find its audience without cannibalising the other’s potential.
More broadly, this episode reflects an evolving maturity in the film business. The willingness to adjust, acknowledge, and collaborate suggests that the industry is learning from past missteps, where ego-driven release clashes often resulted in underwhelming returns. In that sense, Varun’s public note of thanks is more than just a polite gesture; it signals a shift in how success is being collectively approached.
For Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the road ahead now looks clearer and far more promising. With a relatively open window, post-IPL momentum, and the absence of a competing blockbuster, the film has the kind of release environment that romantic comedies rarely get today. Whether it capitalises on this advantage will ultimately depend on its content, but for now, the calendar has certainly tilted in its favour.